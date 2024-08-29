Ex-Lipa City Mayor Sabili is new PCUP chair

Former Lipa City Mayor and ex-DHSUD undersecretary Meynardo Sabili was appointed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. as incoming Chairman and CEO of the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP).

Sabili, who served as three-term Lipa City mayor, took his oath of office before Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on 28 Aug. 2024, according to the Presidential Communications Office. (PCO).

Attorney Sabili served as mayor of Lipa City from 2010 to 2019. He was also a member of the Batangas Provincial Board of the 4th District of Batangas from 1991 until 2001.

Prior to his appointment as PCUP chair, Sabili also served as Undersecretary for Regional Operations of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

A product of the University of Santo Tomas and Ateneo Law School, he graduated as class Valedictorian and Magna Cum Laude from the UST Graduate School of Law Master of Law Program. He also garnered the award for the Best in Policy Paper and the Doctor Jose Rizal Award for Academic Excellence from the Philippine Public Safety College. He also earned a Certificate of Ethical Practice from Harvard University, and, in 2022, represented the Philippines in the Climate forum at Harvard University.

Mayor Sabili’s expertise in urban development, policy-building, and community building will boost the economic and urban poor programs of the current administration, where he will lend his talents, experience, and knowledge for the benefit of all Filipinos, especially the underprivileged.