LOOK: Here's the traffic situation on España Boulevard in Manila, near the University of Santo Tomas (UST), on 29 August 2024. In the upcoming bar exam on 8, 11, and 15 September, España Boulevard won't be entirely closed but there will be assisted traffic in the two westbound lanes, beginning from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.











Copied