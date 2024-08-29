EastWest Bank launches new app

EastWest Bank on Wednesday launched its new app EasyWay as more Filipinos prefer online banking.

Clients must replace their app with the new version by November so they can avail of basic banking services more conveniently, the bank said.

The app enables clients to track transactions, transfer funds, and pay bills faster through its simplified processes.

Apart from these, the app allows clients to purchase items through existing virtual credit cards and monitor repayments.

EasyWay app also deploys stronger security measures to make clients’ funds and transactions safe.

Last, the app allows clients to contact the bank’s customer service 24/7 about any concerns.

“We want to make sure that we have seamless and useful and effective processes of physical and digital,” EastWest Bank chief executive officer Jerry Ngo said during the app’s launch in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Upcoming features

Ngo said the bank will roll out more app features as it aims to further attract individual clients.

One of them is new credit card and personal loan applications.

In the first half of the year, EastWest Bank grew its consumer lending to 82 percent of total loan portfolio compared to the level in the same period in 2023. This was mostly driven by personal loans with 54 percent growth, credit cards with 34 percent, and auto loans with 22 percent.

“We are focusing on how to deliver loans and ensure experiences. I’m not looking to save in order to go and follow that skill. I’m looking for a home for my family,” Ngo said.

Other future features include mobile check deposit, QR fund transfers and payments, supplementary credit card applications, real-time viewing of card transactions, and instant locking and unlocking of credit cards.

Last is wealth management tools for EastWest Priority members, such as easier foreign exchange transactions of peso and US dollar funds within clients’ own accounts, and viewing of investment portfolios.

Amid the rapid demand growth for digital services, EastWest Bank digital products and channels officer Harvey Libarnes said his team ensures each feature it will launch is not only impactful but also operates smoothly.

“We can feature all the tools in there at once. But you know what? We realize what we need to do is better work for the customers,” he said.