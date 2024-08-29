DSWD holds field visit to 4Ps grantees

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its National Program Management Office (NPMO), is holding a field visit to beneficiaries in selected municipalities in Tawi-Tawi province from 27 to 30 August in its continuing effort to monitor the status of beneficiaries under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

The 4Ps NPMO field visit is being conducted in coordination with the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The 4Ps-NPMO said the 2nd Joint Field Visit 2024 of the 4Ps National Advisory Council (NAC) and National Technical Working Group (NTWG) has officially started in selected municipalities in the Province of Tawi-Tawi on 27 August at the Mindanao State University Auditorium in Barangay Sanga-Sanga, Municipality of Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

“The joint field visit is an annual initiative of the 4Ps NPMO, NAC, NTWG, and concerned local government units (LGUs) that seeks to address local issues, concerns and gaps in program implementation and strengthen convergence efforts both at the national and local levels through inter-agency support,” the DSWD field office said.

According to them, the BARMM Regional Advisory Council, representatives from government agencies, LGUs, and development partners are participating in the ongoing field visit to the municipalities of Bongao, Sibutu, Simunul and Panglima Sugala.