DSWD assistance ready for habagat-hit NCR

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced on Thursday that it is prepared to provide assistance to local government units (LGUs) in the National Capital Region (NCR) affected by the southwest monsoon or habagat.

As 29 August, the DSWD has 270,540 boxes of family food packs available in its Disaster Response Centers, and P109.80 million Quick Response Fund at the DSWD Central Office.

The DSWD Field Office-NCR also has more than P19 million in standby fund and stockpile of relief supplies ready to be tapped for augmentation to the LGUs.

The DSWD-NCR is coordinating with cities that have open evacuation centers. A total of 51 families or 197 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in four evacuation centers in the cities of Caloocan, Malabon and Valenzuela.

“We advise all affected citizens to continue to coordinate with their LGUs to prevent any untoward incidents while staying in evacuation centers,” said DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao.