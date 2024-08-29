DOJ to file money laundering complaint vs. Guo sisters

The Department of Justice is set to file money laundering complaint against dismissed Bamban mayor Alice L. Guo and her sister Shiela.

This was disclosed by DOJ Undersecretary Nicholas Felix L. Ty, saying: “Baka bukas o sa isang linggo ay masasampahan na s’ya ng kaso ng money laundering kasama si Alice Guo at madami pang ibang indibidwal (Maybe tomorrow or next week the money laundering case against Shiela, Alice, and several others will be filed).”

Cases has been filed by the DOJ before the Pasay City courts against Shiela for disobedience to summons issued by the Senate in violation of Article 150 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC); and for using a fake Philippine passport in violation of Section 22, paragraph (b)(2) of Republic Act (RA) No. 11983, the Philippine Passport Act.

Alice has been charged before the DOJ with qualified trafficking in persons complaint filed by the Philippine National Police - Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) in connection with the reported criminal activities of a POGO in Bamban.

Also, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) filed before the DOJ a case against Alice for alleged violation of the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC), particularly, reported attempt to evade or defeat tax under Section 255 and failure to file capital gains tax and documentary stamp tax under Section 250.

Despite Shiela’s testimony before the Senate, Ty said it is still too early for the DOJ to consider her as a state witness.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla himself stated during the Senate budget hearing on Wednesday, 28 August, that “sinabi n’ya hindi s’ya naniniwala sa mga sinabi ni Shiela Guo (he said he does not believe what Shiela narrated).”

On the other hand, Ty said the DOJ is eyeing to file an administrative case before the Supreme Court (SC) or the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) against the lawyers of Alice.

Even if Shiela testified before the Senate that she and her sister left the Philippines via boat last July, her lawyers filed before the DOJ last 16 August a motion seeking to re-open the conduct of the preliminary investigation of the qualified trafficking in persons case against Alice.

The motion included Alice’s counter-affidavit in response to the allegations.

The counter-affidavit indicated that she appeared and swore before the notary public, lawyer Elmer Galicia.

As to Galicia, Ty said “he may face a criminal case of falsification and an administrative case before the SC because we have obligations as lawyers.”