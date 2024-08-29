DMW shuts down illegal language training center in Cavite

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) shut down the Volant Academy for Language Excellence in Silang, Cavite, on 29 August.
According to Assistant Secretary Ron De Guzman, the training center was neither licensed nor authorized by the DMW.
Surveillance operations conducted by the DMW’s Migrant Workers Protection Bureau (MWPB) revealed that Volant had been illegally recruiting students in Germany for various positions, including caregivers, auto mechanics, bakers, butchers, and restaurant and security specialists, with promises of a P60,000 salary.
The center also enticed trainees with the prospect of full-time jobs in Germany in exchange for a processing fee of P515,900, which covered language training and practical job training.
Volant admitted to deploying around 200 students to Germany.
The shutdown was executed by De Guzman and the DMW-MPB, in coordination with local authorities in Silang.