Dampalit floodgate repair completed

The local government of Malabon City disclosed on Thursday that the damaged Dampalit floodgate has already been repaired in coordination with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Malabon City Mayor Jeanie Sandoval stressed that the local government is always ready to collaborate with government agencies to create more flood-mitigating projects.

The local chief executive also acknowledged the MMDA and DPWH for the success of the floodgate’s repair.

According to the City Engineering Department, the Dampalit floodgate was damaged after a high tide event that happened this month.

MMDA and DPWH personnel conducted fabrication on the floodgate and the removal of the sheet pile that served as a temporary flood barrier.

Earlier this week, Sandoval and Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco visited the Malabon- Navotas navigational gate which was damaged when a barge forced its way on the river channel.

The Tullahan River channels overflow from La Mesa Dam when it exceeds its capacity, and was also damaged this August after a series of heavy rainfalls. Sandbags and bamboo sticks were installed in barangays on the riverside.