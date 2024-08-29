Cops nab steelworker for illegal firearm in Parañaque

A steelworker was arrested for illegal possession of firearms in Parañaque City on Thursday, 29 August.

Southern Police District (SPD) Director PBGen. Leon Victor Rosete identified the suspect as "Albert," 38. He was apprehended around 5:40 AM at his home in Barangay San Martin de Porres.

The arrest was carried out by officers from the Marcelo Green Substation during a search warrant operation authorized by Parañaque City Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Jaime M. Guray.

Police confiscated a .38 caliber revolver with eight live rounds, a .22 caliber firearm with three live rounds, and three rounds of ammunition of an unknown caliber.

The suspect is currently detained at the Parañaque City custodial facility and faces charges for illegal possession of firearms. The seized evidence has been sent to the SPD Forensic Unit for ballistic examination.