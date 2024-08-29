Comelec extends deadline for MIP filing for BARMM polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday announced that it has extended the deadline for filing the manifestations of intent to participate (MIP) in the 2025 Bangsamoro parliamentary elections.

In a resolution promulgated Wednesday, the Comelec en banc extended the period for some activities for the Bangsamoro elections including the 29 August deadline for the conduct of Party Convention.

It has now been moved to 30 September.

Moreover, the 30 August deadline for filing the MIP has been rescheduled to 8 October.

"Necessary measures should be taken to facilitate the smooth submission of the MIP within the extended period," the Comelec said.