BINI wins ‘Voices of Asia’ award, shines at Billboard K Power 100

Girl pop sensation and the nation’s beloved group, BINI, has added another feather to its cap by receiving the prestigious “Voices of Asia” award in the Billboard K Power 100 at the Yeong Bin Gwan Hall of THE SHILLA Seoul.

The award recognizes BINI’s groundbreaking contributions to Filipino music and their unwavering dedication to championing P-pop globally. It is a testament to their influence and the impact they’ve made, not just in the Philippines but around the world.

BINI members — Mikha, Stacey, Maloi, Sheena, Jhoanna, Colet, Gwen and Aiah — delivered a mesmerizing medley of their chart-topping hits, “Cherry On Top” and “Pantropiko,” with an electrifying performance that captivated the audience and showcased their Filipino pride.

The P-pop girl icons continue to make history, being the first-ever recipients of the Rising Star honor at the inaugural Billboard Philippines Women in Music and the first P-pop act to grace the stage at KCON, the world’s largest K-pop music festival, last 27 July.

The group is also gearing up for their much-anticipated Grand BINIVERSE concert at the Araneta Coliseum on 16 and 17 November.

The Billboard K Power 100 event celebrates Korean music’s profound influence on the global music industry, particularly K-pop. This Korean iteration of the music publication’s annual Power 100 aims to highlight the cross-cultural impact of music, recognizing the rising influence of P-pop alongside K-pop.

Aside from BINI, the P-pop boy group SB19 also attended to accept the Voice of Asia award, further elevating the presence of Filipino artists on the global stage.