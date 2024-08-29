Bataan political leader endorses Chavit Singson

A veteran political leader in Bataan endorsed yesterday the Senate bid of former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson who he called a sure winner for senator.

Long-time board member Dante Manalaysay, of Balanga City, Bataan said that Chavit’s announcement for him to run in the Senate is timely and a must, considering his long-time experience as governor, congressman, mayor and councilor.

Pointing out that Chavit was never defeated in his political career, Manalaysay said such kind of leader is needed as he knows how to respond to the needs of the country being a veteran politician.

“Chavit is a political leader like no other; he is a veteran public servant and had made a history during his incumbency as congressman being the author of Republic Act 7171 which significantly increased by billions of pesos the excise tax for the whole of Ilocandia, composed of four provinces,” Manalaysay explained.

Singson’s landmark legislation stands as a testament to his commitment to economic development and regional progress.

Singson’s efforts in enacting the RA 7171 law has made Ilocos Sur, La Union, Abra, Pangasinan and other tobacco producing provinces richer in billions of share from tobacco taxes.

Based on Department of Finance report, for 2024, the BIR is targeting to collect P324.56 billion in excise tax collections, with tobacco products pegged to contribute P152.4 billion this year, according to a memorandum by the tax collection department.

The tobacco industry has contributed around P46.69 billion to the country’s total excise tax collections as of April 2024.

Owing to the excise tax from tobacco industry, Ilocos Sur has become the fifth richest province in the country with

P25.562-billion income.