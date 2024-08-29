BAMBBI FUENTES VENTURES INTO TALENT MANAGEMENT

Renowned hair and makeup artist Bambbi Fuentes delves into the demanding world of talent management with the launch of her Dragon Talent Management.

Bambbi shared insights into the beginning of this new chapter in her career.

“Actually, it happened during the pandemic. I was locked up in the four corners of my room and realized wala ako ginagawa (that I wasn’t doing anything). I have to be productive. This led to one parent reaching out to another, like a parent-teachers association. That’s when I decided to go ahead with it, and many people auditioned,” Bambbi said.

Out of nearly 100 talents who showed up for auditions, the new talent manager trimmed down the list to 20.

“Sabi nga nila, many are called but few are chosen. For this batch, you’ll see that all of them have that ‘X factor.’ Each of them is talented in their own unique way — ‘yung isa pwede kumanta, sumayaw, umarte (one can sing, another can dance and can act),” she said.

The art of talent management is something that has always challenged Bambbi.

“Sabi ko why not I try mag-manage kasi dating dalawang banda na ang sumikat ngayon ang tinanggihan ko i-manage at isang female singer na sikat na din ngayon tinanggihan ko din i-manage. That time kasi I was so engrossed with hair and makeup left and right pero iba ang dynamics ng pagma-manage (I said, why not try managing? I turned down managing two popular bands and a female singer who is also well-known now because I was so engrossed with hair and makeup. I was busy left and right, but managing has a different dynamic),” she added.

And just like anyone exploring new fields, the fear of failure and making wrong decisions is always present.

“Noong araw ang fear ko baka di ko mabigyan ng oras, di ko magampanan. That time I was 24/7 with Kris (Aquino) and feeling ko bata pa ako hindi pa ako well-connected, hindi pa ako experienced (Back then, my fear was that I might not be able to dedicate enough time or fulfill the role. At that time, I was with Kris (Aquino) 24/7, and I felt I was still young, not well-connected, and not yet experienced),” Bambbi revealed.

Coming up with the name “Dragon” gives each talent positive vibes to succeed.

“Dragon means power, strength, stability and luck! I hope we get a space in showbiz,” Bambbi said.