BACKBREAKER

World No. 3 pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena has decided to end his outdoor season so he could address his bad back.

Coming off a fourth-place stint in the Paris Olympics, Obiena was compelled to cut short his outdoor season after feeling pain in his L5 vertebra, a bone in the spine, during the Silesia leg of the Diamond League where he wound up fifth after doing 5.82 meters.

The decision to rest likewise forced the cancellation of the Philippine International Pole Vault Challenge originally set to take place on 20 September at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati.

“I intended to compete in three more competitions (ISTAF Berlin, Zurich Diamond League and Diamond League Final) before flying back to Manila. However, during the Silesia Diamond League this past weekend, the same back pain that has bothered me all season flared up. Due to the continual spasms, I couldn’t finish my last few attempts,” Obiena said.

“To avoid worsening the fracture, I shall prudently cancel my season, including the Philippines Pole Vault competition scheduled for September 20. Hopefully, now that I’ve identified the source of my back problems this year, with the required 4-weeks off to heal, I’m hoping to return pain-free and ready for the 2025 indoor season!”

‘It’s painful. I missed the medal by one jump and it wasn’t far, on my attempt of 95. I fell short and I think this one, it’s not painful maybe as much.’

Last July, Obiena announced he was hobbled by his back injury in his preparation for the Summer Games.

While the Tondo, Manila native was able to finish fourth in Paris, an improvement from his 11th place finish from the Tokyo Summer Games in 2021, he felt he was a jump short of getting a podium finish.

“It’s painful. I missed the medal by one jump and it wasn’t far, on my attempt of 95. I fell short and I think this one, it’s not painful maybe as much,” Obiena said.

“You know, there’s a lot of things that happened this year. I’m thankful that I got to the final, definitely. But at the same time, I’m disappointed because it wasn’t far.”

With the 2024 season under wraps, Obiena is now looking forward to healing up for the indoor season in 2025.

Looking back at his campaign, the two-time Olympian said he had no regrets in representing the country and will return to competition after getting healed.

“I have always kept faith and kept looking at the positives of any situation. I went out there to continue the season with one goal in mind. Accumulate some points and qualify for the Diamond League Final, I made it. but it’s not meant to be,” Obiena said.

“Competing in the Olympics with a spinal fracture was a risk I am willing to take (And as it ends up, I did take) but now I need to make decisions with my head, not my emotions. The best thing to do right now, with ensuring my best future, is to rest and recuperate and come back even stronger.”

“I am going to honor my promise: ‘You’ll see more of me, and the Philippine flag will be raised on a global scale.’ It will simply have to wait a bit longer!”