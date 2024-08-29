Aquino assures Animam’s success

Gilas Pilipinas Women head coach Patrick Aquino has confidence Jack Animam will make waves in Romania just as she did in her previous stints.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Aquino said Animam, whom he had mentored since her playing days at National University, will have no problem making an impact for FCC UAV Arad.

The Romanian ballclub made the announcement last Wednesday of Animam’s acquisition.

“She has experience already from playing everywhere now. From China to Australia to the FIBA World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament,” Aquino said.

“It’s a great experience. Jack is learning a lot. So when she gets to Romania, I think she will really be a big help for them.”

In the recent Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Kigali, Animam led Gilas Women with 13.0 points and 9.3 rebounds despite losing all three games in the group stages.

Prior to her getting called up to Romania, Animam last played in Australia for the Ringwood Hawks in the National Basketball League 1.

She also played for ŽKK Radnički Kragujevac in Serbia, Toulouse Métropole Basket and USO Mondeville Basket in France, and the Wuhan Shengfan in China.