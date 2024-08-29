Abalos joins Senate race

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. announced Thursday that he will run for the Senate in next year’s mid-term elections.

Abalos, a member of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, revealed to the DAILY TRIBUNE that the party instructed him to join their Senate slate.

He noted that this decision will require him to resign from his position as DILG secretary. "That’s what will happen. Whatever the party says, that’s the path we will take. So I have to resign,” Abalos said in Filipino.

He explained that he has only one month left in his role before the filing of candidacies begins in October, which necessitates the resignation of public officials running for office.

Abalos expressed his commitment to his current role, despite the challenges it has brought, including high-profile controversies and problems. “I’m action-oriented; I like this position because I face significant tasks almost every month,” he said.

He did not announce a successor or provide recommendations for his replacement.