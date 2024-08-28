Zambo, Caloocan clobber MPBL foes

Zamboanga Master Sardines and Caloocan cruised to victories to gain traction in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Sixth Season on Tuesday at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

The Zamboangueños trounced the also-ran Bulacan Kuyas, 103-63, while the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo subdued the Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers, 77-53, in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 29-team tournament.

Zamboanga’s romp, coupled with the Bataan Risers’ upset 85-82 victory over the Quezon Huskers in the opener tightened the race for the No. 1 playoff slot in the South Division. Although Quezon stayed in front with an 18-4 record, Zamboanga closed in with its 18-6 slate.

Caloocan raised its card to 13-8, dislodging Rizal (13-12) at the seventh spot in the North Division. Only the top 8 in both divisions will advance to the playoffs.

Drawing a triple-double from Jayvee Marcelino and supporting firepower from Pedrito Galanza, Ralph Tansingco and Rey Joey Barcuma, Zamboanga pounded Bulacan (2-23) till the end.

Marcelino, filling the void left by indisposed twin Jaycee, posted 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to earn the Daily Fantasy best player honors. Galanza tallied 17 points, Tansingco 12 and Barcuma 10 for head coach Louie Alas.

Caloocan went full throttle only in the fourth quarter, where Paul Sanga and Reil Cervantes combined for 10 of the Batang Kankaloo’s 24 points, outscoring the entire Rizal crew’s nine points.

Jeramer Cabanag led Caloocan with 14 points, including four triples, followed by Joel Lee Yu with 11 and Rommel Calahat with nine.

Rizal got 18 points from Bambam Gamalinda, 13 from Alwyn Alday and 10 from John Apacible.

Bataan banked on Mitchelle Maynes, who returned from injury bay to tally career-highs 33 points and 15 rebounds and spearhead the Risers’ third straight win for an 8-16 slate.