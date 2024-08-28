‘Wet Christmas’ possible with late La Niña onset

The onset of La Niña or the weather phenomenon involving higher amounts of rainfall may occur between September to November, the state weather bureau said yesterday.

During the 175th climate forum held online, Dr. Ana Liza Solis, the climate monitoring and prediction chief of Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said that La Niña’s effects can be felt late this year, up to the first three months of 2025.

“Ang ating El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) alert is at La Niña alert and the models combined with expert judgments suggest a 66 percent chance of La Niña forming in Sept-Oct-Nov 2024 season,” Solis said.

The Filipinos can also experience borderline La Niña and La Niña-like conditions during these months.

With the expected increase of normal rainfall amount in the country, a wet celebration of ber months can be anticipated.

The climate chief added that they are not removing the possibility of stronger and more devastating storms.

Historically backed, she also said that under La Niña season, most storms are “more rain-bearing.”

Some of the storms that devastated the country during December were super typhoon “Pablo” which made landfall in Davao Oriental in 2016 and left 2,000 deaths and typhoon “Ursula,” a Christmas typhoon that traversed the Visayas islands in 2019.

The northeast monsoon, also known as amihan, is expected to start from late October to early November which will bring generally cooler air from the Siberian region.

PAGASA said that the rainy weather, which is caused by the southwest monsoon, is expected to persist in the western section of Luzon until this weekend.

Gradual improvement of the weather for the rest of the country is forecasted starting next week.