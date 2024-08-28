Wander boy

The grass is not always greener on the other side as four sheep realized when the animals recently broke through the fence of a couple’s home in Whitworth, Lancashire, England.

The house was partially built into a hillside, which allowed the sheep easy access to its roof that was bereft of vegetation. Their hoofsteps woke up Kristen Jackson, who thought burglars had invaded their property.

The 28-year-old rushed outside to see what was causing the noise at 8 a.m. on 15 August. She burst out laughing upon seeing the sheep nine feet up on the roof.

Jackson ran back to the house and grabbed her phone to take a photo. She also called her partner.

“You need to come out and see this,” she yelled, reports the New York Post.

Daniel Payne, 33, came out and also started laughing at the sight of their animal guests.

Meanwhile, a resident of a Sheepshead Bay apartment complex in Brooklyn, New York reported her child missing to emergency hotline 911 after learning that he never made to his school on the morning of 22 August.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) alerted officers in the area, describing the school uniform the missing boy was wearing. A news crew from CBS flew to the area on a helicopter to cover the situation from the air.

Reporter Dan Rice was looking out of the CBS chopper when he saw a boy lounging in a chair on the roof of the apartment building where the boy’s family lived, according to the NY Post. The boy and his outfit matched the description of the missing child so Rice notified the police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the nine-year-old on the rooftop playing on his laptop and turned him over to his relieved mom.

It was the first day of school for the boy, whose classes started a month earlier than other kids’, and he may not have been ready to hit the books.