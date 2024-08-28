Valenzuela ‘amok’ kills 1

Police reported that a man was arrested last Monday night after stabbing two people at a birthday party in Barangay Malinta, Valenzuela City.

Authorities identified the suspect as Remmy Baldonado Tenedoro and initial reports said that the suspect got into a verbal altercation at the party but was calmed down by the victims.

Later, while drinking at Tenedoro’s home, the suspect became agitated and wanted to return to the party.

When the two victims — identified as Welson Gososo Irene and Juvanie Butol Balbas — tried to calm him down, Tenedoro stabbed them.

Balbas later died while receiving medical treatment, while Irene remains hospitalized.