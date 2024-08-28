UST secures 3rd straight victory

University of Santo Tomas (UST) flaunted its balanced lineup to down Letran College, 25-23, 25-12, 20-25, 25-18, to clinch its third-straight win in the 2024 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge yesterday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Golden Spikers saw five players in double figures led by 6-foot-5 rookie spiker Al-Bukharie Sali and middle blocker Trevor Valera, who fired with 14 points apiece.

Sali was efficient at the attack zone with 13 hits while Valera manned put up a solid defensive wall at the net with a game-high six blocks.

Popoy Colinares also delivered 13 points, while Gboy De Vega and JJ Macam added 11 and 10, respectively, for UST, which improved to 3-2 to forge a tie with National University for third to fourth places.

Despite the win though, UST head coach Odjie Mamon was still looking for more as they surrendered the third set after committing 13 of their 33 total errors.

“Not the things I wanted to see. I have two days to review and make them focus again on what I’m trying to teach them,” said Mamon, who returned after missing the last game due to Alas Pilipinas commitments.

UST will look for an even better performance on Sunday when it faces Emilio Aguinaldo College at 12 p.m.

Meanwhile, Vince Himzon, the 2023 Spikers’ Turf Invitationals Most Valuable Player, was the lone bright spot for the Knights with 16 points built on 15 attacks.

Steven Sta. Maria and Bem Bautista chipped in seven points apiece as well in the defeat that saw their two-game winning run snapped to fall to 2-3 for sixth.