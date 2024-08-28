UPPING THE SNACK GAME

Pandemic pivot

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Taters didn’t just wait it out — they innovated. With cinemas closed, they stuck to their roots by keeping the popcorn popping and added new options for those in need of a snack fix.

They spread their wings beyond the big screens, popping up in game parks and sports centers. Wherever people went to get active and have fun, Taters was there, ready to fuel the fun with their irresistible eats.

And when streaming binges became the new normal, Taters brought the snack experience home. Through delivery services and community outlets, they ensured that your Netflix nights came with the full Taters treatment.

Fast forward to today: as malls and amusement centers came back to life, Taters met the demand for both light bites and substantial eats. Whether grabbing quick popcorn on the go or enjoying a crispy chicken sandwich while mall-hopping, Taters found its place in every part of the day.

Chief executive officer Ana Maria Tanchanco puts it best: “Adapting to what people want is key. We’re always looking at trends, listening to our customers and pushing the boundaries to deliver the snack experiences they crave.”