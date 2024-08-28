UPPING THE SNACK GAME

What began as a simple snack stand with popcorn and chips is now one of the Philippines’ top food spots. Taters has just turned 30 and continues to serve up delicious snacks — now with much more than just movie treats.
Celebrating its 30th year, Taters hasn’t just leveled up — they’ve glowed up. While still offering the classic snacks like popcorn and chips, they now also serve loaded hotdogs, crispy chicken and fish, and sandwiches perfect for solo snacking or sharing with a friend.
Taters is your foodie ride-or-die — always delivering delicious options wherever you are.
Pandemic pivot
When the pandemic hit in 2020, Taters didn’t just wait it out — they innovated. With cinemas closed, they stuck to their roots by keeping the popcorn popping and added new options for those in need of a snack fix.
They spread their wings beyond the big screens, popping up in game parks and sports centers. Wherever people went to get active and have fun, Taters was there, ready to fuel the fun with their irresistible eats.
And when streaming binges became the new normal, Taters brought the snack experience home. Through delivery services and community outlets, they ensured that your Netflix nights came with the full Taters treatment.
Fast forward to today: as malls and amusement centers came back to life, Taters met the demand for both light bites and substantial eats. Whether grabbing quick popcorn on the go or enjoying a crispy chicken sandwich while mall-hopping, Taters found its place in every part of the day.
Chief executive officer Ana Maria Tanchanco puts it best: “Adapting to what people want is key. We’re always looking at trends, listening to our customers and pushing the boundaries to deliver the snack experiences they crave.”
Power move
To celebrate 30 years of serving snack lovers, Taters teamed up with SM Gamepark to make your fun times tastier. Whether you’re bowling, gaming, or partying, Taters has snacks for every occasion. Their menu offers both classic and filling options to satisfy any craving.
“Taters is all about adding to the fun, and teaming up with SM Gamepark just makes sense. We’ve got promos and events lined up that will make our 30th year one to remember,” says chief operating officer Joseph Brian Tanchanco.
So, if you want to enjoy three decades of great snacks, Taters is your go-to. Whether you’re watching a movie, shopping at the mall, or at the game park, they’ve got your snacks covered.