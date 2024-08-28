Timor-Leste rejects Teves camp’s appeal on extradition

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has received an official update from the Prosecutor General of Timor-Leste regarding former congressman Arnolfo Teves' motion for reconsideration seeking to reverse the Timor-Leste Court of Appeals' decision on his extradition.

"We wish to inform the public that this motion has been denied."

"We recognize the importance of this decision and are committed to maintaining transparency throughout this process."

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" C. Remulla praised the denial of Teves' motion as "a significant step forward" in the quest for justice.

"This decision underscores that justice proceeds irrespective of an individual's status," Remulla stated.

Further details will be provided soon, the DOJ said.