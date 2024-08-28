Thoughts to live by: Memorial of the passion of St. John the Baptist

1. Some Notes on the Passion of John the Baptist

Today, we commemorate one of the oldest feasts of the Church, the Memorial of the Beheading of St. John the Baptist. His martyrdom occurred between 31 and 32 AD. The feast was already celebrated in France in the 5th century and in Rome in the 6th century.

2. Pope Francis’ Observations

Pope Francis observed four main characters in the events leading to John the Baptist's death. The first is King Herod, who believed John was a prophet and enjoyed listening to him. However, John accused Herod of adultery, leading to his imprisonment. The second character is Herodias, who harbored intense hatred for John. Herodias embodied a destructive, satanic spirit. The third character is Salome, whose dance pleased Herod and his guests so much that he promised to grant her any wish. Herod’s offer echoed the temptations Satan posed to Jesus in the desert. The fourth character is John the Baptist himself, who was martyred due to the whims of a vain dancer, the hatred of a diabolical woman, and the indecision of a corrupt king. As Pope Francis remarked, John died not as a martyr of faith, but as a martyr of truth—a "righteous and holy man" (Mk. 6:20).

3. The Fate of John the Baptist

John the Baptist, the greatest of prophets, suffered the fate of many Old Testament prophets before him: rejection and martyrdom. Filled with the Spirit of God, he boldly proclaimed messages of condemnation, repentance, and salvation. His death occurred about a year before Jesus' crucifixion. After his death, his disciples took his body and laid it in a tomb (Mk. 6:29). Tradition holds that John's body was buried in Sebaste, Samaria, and later moved to Mount Olives. In the 12th century, Pope Innocent II transferred it to the Church of San Silvestro in Capite, Rome.

4. John’s Early Life and Mission

John, the son of Zechariah and Elizabeth, was born six months before Jesus, likely in Ein Karem, about five miles west of Jerusalem. At his birth, John was uniquely blessed by the presence of both the Son of God and the Mother of God. St. Thomas Aquinas and others believe that John was sanctified in the womb of Elizabeth. When the Blessed Virgin Mary visited Elizabeth, the infant John "leaped in her womb" (Lk. 1:41).

5. John’s Life as a Hermit

Not much is known about John's childhood after the Visitation. The Bible mentions only that "the child grew and became strong in spirit, and he was in the desert until the day of his manifestation to Israel" (Lk. 1:80). He lived as a hermit, dedicating himself to prayer, penance, and preparation for his mission. His primary mission was to herald the coming of Jesus, proclaiming, "A man will come after me whose sandals I am not worthy to unfasten. He will baptize you with water and the Holy Spirit" and "Behold the Lamb of God!"

6. John’s Mission and Baptism of Jesus

John's other mission was to preach repentance and baptize, which he did at the River Jordan. He had the unique privilege of baptizing Jesus and hearing the Father's words, "This is my beloved Son." His final mission was to testify to the truth, even unto death.

7. First Reading, Jer. 1:17-19

The Lord said to Jeremiah: "Prepare yourself and stand and tell them [all the cities of Judah] all that I command you. Do not be terrified on account of them, or I will terrify you before them" (v. 17). Judah's kings, princes, and priests "will fight against you, but not prevail over you, I am with you to deliver you" (vv. 18-19). Our first reading serves as an apt description of the last prophet of the Old Testament, John the Baptist.

8. Responsorial Psalm, Ps. 71:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 6-7, 15, 17

"In you, O Lord, I take refuge.... In your justice rescue and deliver me ... save me.. from the clutches of the violent" (vv. 1-4). "You are my hope, O Lord; my trust, God, from my youth... from my mother's womb you are my strength (vv. 5-7). "My mouth shall declare your just deeds" (v. 15). "You have taught me from my youth, to this day I proclaim your wondrous deeds" (v. 17).

9. Gospel, Mk. 6:17-29

Herod had John arrested and kept in custody because of Herodias, the wife of his brother Philip, whom he had married. John had said to Herod, "It is not lawful for you to have your brother's wife" (vv. 17-18). Herodias wanted to kill John, while Herod knew John "to be a righteous and holy man" and "liked to listen to him" (vv. 19-20). The occasion to kill John arose during Herod's birthday celebration. The dance of Herodias' daughter so delighted Herod and his guests that he promised to give her anything she wished. On her mother's advice, the daughter requested John's head on a platter. Though distressed, Herod did not break his promise and had John beheaded. The dancer delivered the head to her mother (vv. 21-28). "When the disciples heard about it, they came and took his body and laid it in a tomb" (v. 29).

10. Prayer

O God, you willed that John the Baptist should go ahead of your Son both in his birth and in his death. Grant, we pray, that as he died a martyr for truth and justice, we, too, may be steadfast in confessing our faith. This we ask, through Christ, our Lord. Amen.

