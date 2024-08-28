Telegram founder charged in France and banned from leaving the country

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has been charged by the French judiciary with a series of serious violations, including complicity in illicit transactions, child pornography, drug trafficking, and money laundering. Durov was granted conditional release on a €5 million bail but is banned from leaving France. He is required to report to a police station twice a week while the investigation continues.

The charges stem from alleged crimes involving an organized group and the operation of Telegram as a platform for illicit activities. The French prosecutor’s office highlighted Durov’s refusal to cooperate with authorities by not providing requested documents and failing to curb the dissemination of illegal content on the platform. The investigation into Telegram's operations began in February 2024.

Pavel Durov, who has long championed internet freedom and confidentiality, is a controversial figure. Known for his libertarian views, Durov has faced criticism for not doing enough to prevent extremist content on Telegram. His arrest and subsequent charges could mark a significant turning point for the messaging app, which boasts over 900 million users worldwide.

Despite the legal challenges, Durov continues to maintain his stance on freedom of speech. However, the outcome of this high-profile case could have profound implications for both Telegram and its founder.

(Source: Agence France-Presse)