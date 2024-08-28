Taguig man arrested with P100K in shabu

A 40-year-old man was arrested after illegal drugs were found at his residence in Taguig City during the execution of a search warrant.

The warrant was served on 28 August, 2024, at approximately 3:30 PM in Barangay Bambang, Taguig City. This operation led to the apprehension of the suspect and the confiscation of illegal drugs.

The operation was conducted by personnel from the Ususan Police Sub-Station 4 (SS4) of the Taguig City police station, in coordination with Barangay Bambang officials. The search was carried out under Search Warrant No. 2024-060, issued by Hon. Byron G. San Pedro, Executive Judge of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 15-Family Court, National Capital Judicial Region, Taguig City.

The suspect, identified as alias Bungal, was arrested after the search revealed nine heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu. The drugs weighed approximately 15 grams and have an estimated street value of ₱102,000.00. Additionally, drug paraphernalia was confiscated.

The seized evidence will be submitted to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit (SPDFU) for chemical analysis. The suspect will face complaints for violations of Section 11 and 12, Article II of RA 9165. These charges are being prepared for submission to the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.