SM Entertainment announces Taeil's removal from NCT amid allegations

SM Entertainment has confirmed the removal of Taeil from the South Korean boy group NCT following allegations of involvement in an unspecified sex crime. The music label issued a statement on 28 August 2024, detailing that Taeil is under investigation and will no longer participate in group activities. The decision was made after recognizing the severity of the situation, and Taeil is currently cooperating with the police.

In the wake of the announcement, NCT members have unfollowed Taeil on social media, and fans have started withdrawing their support, including closing fan accounts and destroying merchandise. The NCT ZONE app has also announced it will remove all content related to Taeil in response to the developments. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.