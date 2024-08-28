Senator Bong Go calls for delay on PhilHealth fund transfer pending Supreme Court review

In light of ongoing legal scrutiny, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has urged the Department of Finance (DOF) to pause any actions related to the planned transfer and utilization of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation’s (PhilHealth) excess funds amounting to Php89.9 billion. Speaking at the Senate Plenary on 27 August, Senator Go emphasized the importance of waiting for a definitive ruling from the Supreme Court before moving forward with these funds.

Senator Go highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating, “Habang nakabinbin ito sa korte, hindi ba’t mas makabubuti na hintayin muna natin ang desisyon ng Supreme Court bago gamitin ang pondo ng PhilHealth sa mga proyekto na walang kinalaman sa kalusugan? Hindi po milyon kundi bilyones ang pinag-uusapan natin dito.”

The Supreme Court has instructed key officials and legislators to respond to a petition challenging the transfer of PhilHealth funds to the National Treasury. While acknowledging the efforts of economic managers to deploy unutilized funds for other government priorities, Senator Go questioned the choice of PhilHealth, particularly given that the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act has not yet been fully implemented.

"Bakit po ang PhilHealth ang kinuhanan ninyo? Maraming ahensya naman diyan ang may sobrang pondo at hindi magastos ang budget. Bakit kailangang unahin ang health, na alam naman natin na maraming pasyente pa ang nangangailangan ng tulong, at malaki pa rin ang out-of-pocket expenses nila?" Go pointed out.

During a recent Senate hearing, DOF Secretary Ralph Recto defended the transfer, citing authorization under Republic Act No. 11975, or the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Senator Go raised concerns about the potential repercussions if the Supreme Court rules the fund transfer unconstitutional. He questioned the handling of the funds if they are already allocated before a final court decision.

"Pwede pa ba mabalik ‘yun?" Go asked.

Senator Go emphasized that the issue is not just legal but also moral. He argued that funds designated for health should be used exclusively for health-related purposes.

"Gaya ng sinabi ko noong hearing, legally, baka mayroon silang magandang palusot. But morally? For me, this is unacceptable. Binuhusan ng pondo ang PhilHealth para ma-implementa nito ang mga programa ayon sa UHC," Go asserted.

He remains committed to ensuring that healthcare is regarded as a fundamental right for all Filipinos, not just a privilege for those who can afford it.

Note: Republic Act No. 11223, the Universal Health Care Act, was enacted on 20 February 2019, under then-President Rodrigo Duterte. This law guarantees that every Filipino is included in the National Health Insurance Program, aiming to protect citizens from the financial strain of paying for health services out of pocket.