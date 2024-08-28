Secret rooms and laser lights: the aftermath of PNP's KOJC raid

A DAILY TRIBUNE-exclusive video revealed one of the rooms inspected by the PNP was reportedly linked to "Amanda," a key whistleblower whose testimony has been crucial in exposing alleged abuses within KOJC.

The underground facility reportedly spans three levels: The first two levels are believed to house women considered most attractive, kept near Quiboloy as "offerings," while the third level is purportedly used to confine other women.

Amanda, a former "full-time miracle worker" for KOJC, had testified before the Senate that she was coerced into a sexual relationship with Quiboloy at a young age, under the guise of a "special privilege" reserved for a select few.

Sources for DAILY TRIBUNE believe the video evidence supports Amanda’s claims.

Violent confrontation and condemnation

The early-morning raid on 24 August quickly escalated into violence between KOJC members and approximately 2,000 police officers, resulting in at least one fatality, several injuries, and widespread allegations of human rights violations and harassment against the PNP, media personnel, and representatives from the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).

KOJC members formed human barricades and reportedly threw foul-smelling liquids—believed to be a mix of urine, feces, and food waste—at the advancing police forces.

The PNP Air Unit reported that members also targeted one of its Airbus H125 helicopters with military-grade lasers and used drones to distract and harass the pilots.

At least 18 KOJC members were detained for resisting police dispersal, with some injured during the confrontation. Tragically, the raid also led to the death of a 50-year-old KOJC member who suffered a heart attack amid the chaos.

The raid has sparked widespread condemnation from public figures, including former President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte, who have criticized the operation as a violation of constitutional rights and political harassment.