Secret rooms and laser lights: the aftermath of PNP's KOJC raid

Philippine National Police personnel have uncovered an extensive network of rooms, including bedrooms and common areas during its warrant-serving operation at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao City.
This multi-level basement beneath a mansion on the compound is suspected by a confidential source within the force to be where women were allegedly detained against their will and subjected to abuse and exploitation by KOJC leader Apollo Quiboloy.
The raid aimed to apprehend Quiboloy on charges of child abuse, human trafficking, and sexual exploitation, alongside his associates.
A DAILY TRIBUNE-exclusive video revealed one of the rooms inspected by the PNP was reportedly linked to "Amanda," a key whistleblower whose testimony has been crucial in exposing alleged abuses within KOJC.
The underground facility reportedly spans three levels: The first two levels are believed to house women considered most attractive, kept near Quiboloy as "offerings," while the third level is purportedly used to confine other women.
Amanda, a former "full-time miracle worker" for KOJC, had testified before the Senate that she was coerced into a sexual relationship with Quiboloy at a young age, under the guise of a "special privilege" reserved for a select few.
Sources for DAILY TRIBUNE believe the video evidence supports Amanda’s claims.
The early-morning raid on 24 August quickly escalated into violence between KOJC members and approximately 2,000 police officers, resulting in at least one fatality, several injuries, and widespread allegations of human rights violations and harassment against the PNP, media personnel, and representatives from the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).
KOJC members formed human barricades and reportedly threw foul-smelling liquids—believed to be a mix of urine, feces, and food waste—at the advancing police forces.
The PNP Air Unit reported that members also targeted one of its Airbus H125 helicopters with military-grade lasers and used drones to distract and harass the pilots.
At least 18 KOJC members were detained for resisting police dispersal, with some injured during the confrontation. Tragically, the raid also led to the death of a 50-year-old KOJC member who suffered a heart attack amid the chaos.
The raid has sparked widespread condemnation from public figures, including former President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte, who have criticized the operation as a violation of constitutional rights and political harassment.
The Vice President also suggested that the PNP's actions might be politically motivated due to Quiboloy's support for the Duterte clan.
In the days following the raid, there have been reports of harassment and intimidation against media personnel and CHR representatives.
Journalists in Davao have accused KOJC and employees of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), a media outlet owned by Quiboloy, of obstructing their efforts to cover the operation.
The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) has condemned these actions, calling on KOJC and SMNI to allow media personnel to perform their duties without interference.
The NUJP emphasized that press freedom is vital to democracy and any attempts to silence or intimidate journalists must be strongly opposed. Additionally, the CHR has raised concerns about attempts to prevent their representatives from monitoring the raid for potential human rights violations.
Social media users have called for Quiboloy to surrender peacefully to avoid further violence and urged law enforcement to exercise restraint to prevent escalating the already tense situation.
The PNP has reiterated its commitment to conducting the operation lawfully, while KOJC members remain resolute in their support for Quiboloy, vowing to protect him at all costs.