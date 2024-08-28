SC assures security after data breach

Amid reports of a hack involving 13,000 Supreme Court records, SC spokesperson Atty. Camille Sue Mae Ting assured reporters that all court processes, including the bar examinations, remained secure.

“We learned of the social media post about the alleged data breach, and our MISO is currently validating it. We will make a public statement soon,” said Ting, adding, “rest assured, the Court has invested in cybersecurity for its data and will continue to do so as we digitalize our processes. All processes of the Court, including the bar exams, are secure.”

Ting said they will issue a statement shortly regarding the matter.

Reports indicated that the SC had been targeted in a significant data breach, compromising sensitive information in over 13,000 court records. The leaked data, which included names, case details, and payment information, was believed to have been uploaded online.

The breach was revealed on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by Deep Web Konek, a group that monitors Dark Web activities in the Philippines and describes itself as cybersecurity enthusiasts. A hacker group named “Grep” has claimed responsibility for the breach.

According to Kukublan Philippines, the media arm of Deep Web Konek, the breach exposed 13,564 records.

Kukublan Philippines noted the severity of the breach, saying that it offered a detailed glimpse into various legal proceedings, from case specifics to payment statuses.

“This breach represents not only a violation of privacy but also introduces potential risks for individuals involved in the exposed cases,” Kukublan said.

It stressed that the legal community and those affected should remain vigilant.

The SC will launch an investigation and bolster its cybersecurity measures to prevent future incidents.