Review of mutual defense treaty with U.S. urged

It is “high time” the Philippines and the United States reviewed their Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) to address new challenges, according to National Maritime Council spokesperson Vice Admiral Alexander Lopez.

The call for a review followed Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro’s suggestion that the MDT needs to be broadened to counter a “dynamic and cunning adversary.”

“The MDT was signed in 1951 and the strategic landscape has changed significantly since then, so it might be time to review it,” Lopez said in an interview with Palace reporters. He did not provide details but referred questions about the review process to the Department of National Defense.

The MDT obligates the Philippines and the United States to support each other in the event of an attack on either nation. Discussions on invoking the MDT have recently intensified following China’s increasing aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea.

Last Sunday, a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel was rammed by China Coast Guard ships while en route to Escoda Shoal on a resupply mission. Water cannons were also fired at the BRP Datu Sanday, damaging the vessel and aborting its mission.

Three days earlier, China obstructed two Philippine Coast Guard ships conducting a rotation and reprovisioning mission to the BRP Teresa Magbanua at Escoda Shoal.

The Philippines and the international community have condemned the repeated acts of aggression by Beijing in Philippine waters.

Manila and Beijing are embroiled in a maritime dispute, with China claiming ownership of the West Philippine Sea which is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the Permanent Court of Arbitration had affirmed the Philippines’ rights over the WPS.

PCA chief in Phl

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año on Wednesday cited the important role of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in pushing for the peaceful resolution of the dispute between the country and China.

Año’s remarks followed the arrival in the Philippines this week of PCA Secretary-General Marcin Czepelak.

“The PCA’s important role in international dispute resolution has been especially notable in the peaceful settlement of disputes, particularly in the South China Sea,” Año said.

He noted that the PCA’s 2016 ruling on the South China Sea “remains a significant milestone” in affirming the primacy of international law in the country’s foreign policy.

“We value the PCA’s contributions to international law and its commitment to facilitating fair and equitable resolution of disputes,” he said.

He pointed out that Czepelak’s visit “underscores the PCA’s dedication” to engaging with member states “to advance its objectives and foster dialogues on legal and diplomatic issues.”

“We appreciate his visit which provides a valuable opportunity to discuss and strengthen our country’s collaboration with the PCA,” Año said.

This year marks the PCA’s 125th anniversary. It was established during the First Hague Peace Conference in 1899.

Japan airs concern

Meanwhile, Japan has voiced serious concern over the recent actions that have heightened regional tensions in the South China Sea, urging a reduction in hostilities.

In a statement, Japan emphasized the South China Sea issue directly impacts regional peace and stability, and expressed opposition to unilateral attempts to alter the status quo through force or actions that escalate tensions, such as obstructing the freedom of navigation and overflight.

The Japanese government condemned the dangerous and coercive use of China Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels, as well as aircraft, in the contested waters.

Japan commended the Philippine government for its adherence to the arbitral tribunal’s ruling concerning the dispute with China in the South China Sea.