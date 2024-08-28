RCBC’s Acevedo leadership banners NRCE 2024

The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) celebrates the 30th anniversary of the National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE) on 29 and 30 August at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

This milestone event promises to be the pinnacle of the retail industry's calendar, showcasing unparalleled insights, innovations, and inspirations.

At the heart of the momentous occasion stands the NRCE's distinguished closing keynote speaker, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) president and CEO Eugene Acevedo whose remarkable journey and transformative leadership have reshaped the banking landscape, setting new standards of excellence and purpose.

Under Acevedo's visionary leadership, RCBC has surged forward, embodying innovation and inclusivity. His tenure has been marked by a resolute commitment to empower his team and drive impactful change. "When I assumed leadership in 2019," he recalls, "our mission was clear: to reignite RCBC's prominence in banking. It was a journey that touched us all deeply."

Acevedo's leadership philosophy is a testament to his dedication to both emotional resonance and tangible results. "It's not just about setting goals," he asserts, "but equipping every team member with the skills and tools needed to achieve them."

RCBC's groundbreaking initiatives such as ATM Go and DiskarTech have revolutionized digital banking, catering to diverse customer needs nationwide. "We identified challenges and transformed them into opportunities," Acevedo explains. "ATM Go, for instance, has democratized financial access, turning local stores into vital hubs for banking services."

Recognized as one of Asia's leaders in digital innovation, RCBC's commitment to excellence has been honored with prestigious accolades, including the Euromoney awards for Best Bank for Digital for five (5) consecutive years. Beyond business success, Acevedo champions sustainability, steering RCBC to divest from coal and embrace renewable energy investments. "Sustainability isn't just an option," he affirms, "it's our obligation to future generations."

Moreover, RCBC's unwavering dedication to financial inclusion extends to robust programs supporting SMEs and enhancing financial literacy. "We're arming small businesses with tools like Boz," he adds, "to streamline operations and fortify financial resilience."

Looking ahead, Acevedo remains steadfast in his pursuit of growth through innovation and community impact. "Our vision is rooted in forging enduring partnerships across generations," he concludes. "It's about fostering relationships that fuel sustainable progress."

