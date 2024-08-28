Quad comm lifts contempt order vs Cassandra Li Ong

The quad committee at the House of Representatives has rescinded the contempt order it earlier issued against Cassandra Li Ong after she eventually answered lawmakers' queries during the nearly six-hour hearing on Wednesday.

The lifting of the contempt order follows Ong’s cooperation in the hearing, which contrasted sharply with her behavior in the earlier part of the proceedings.

Ong was initially cited for contempt for her refusal to answer lawmakers’ questions about her involvement in the illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO).

She was the authorized representative of Lucky South 99, and is also the incorporator of the Whirlwind Corporation—a real estate firm that leased its land in Porac, Pampanga, to Lucky South, which was raided earlier this year over allegations of unlawful activities, such as torture and scam farms.

Members of the quad comm took turns asking Ong various questions related to POGO crimes, but she repeatedly refused to answer.

Ong repeatedly invoked her right against self-incrimination—frustrating panel chairperson, Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers.

Barbers stressed that Ong could not hide behind this right, citing a previous Supreme Court ruling on the subject.

“Since you are not cooperating with this hearing, there is now a motion by Congressman [Bienvenido] Abante to cite you again for contempt. And hearing no objections from the members of this committee, the chair rules that you are cited in contempt,” Barbers said.

The panel decided to detain Ong at the Correctional Institute for Women in Mandaluyong until they concluded their investigation and came up with a committee report.

Ong had previously been cited for contempt after she repeatedly defied the panel's summons, and failing to cooperate with the investigation despite a show-cause order.

The House of Representatives took custody of Ong on Monday following her return to the Philippines on Thursday from Indonesia, along with dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s alleged sister, Sheila Guo.

Ong and Sheila were arrested by the Indonesian authorities after they attempted to flee the country. The two were the reported companions of the ex-mayor, who allegedly left the Philippines in July for Malaysia and then arrived in Indonesia from Singapore on 18 August.

Later in the hearing, Ong eventually became “cooperative” and answered the panel members' queries, which was used as grounds to rescind her second contempt order.

Ong also agreed to sign a bank secrecy waiver for her supposed three bank accounts.

While Ong will not be detained at the correctional facility, she will remain in the House’s custody as the first contempt order against her remains in effect.

The panel likewise lifted the contempt and detention order against Ronelyn Baterna, corporate secretary of Lucky South 99, for being “cooperative” throughout the hearing and signing the bank waiver.