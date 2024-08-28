Pork remains safe to eat — hog raisers

Pork is safe to eat! This was the assurance of a group of hog raisers on Wednesday amid the scare of some citizens that eating pork is unsafe nowadays due to the persisting African Swine Fever.

“Especially this ‘ber’ months, pork sale is seen to spike. There’s nothing to worry about ASF as it will not inflict humans,” said AGAP Partylist and hog raiser Nicanor Briones during the Philippine Poultry Show and ILDEX Philippines Trade Fair at the SMX Convention Center where he served as an industry special guest on behalf of the livestock owners in the country.

Agriculture Secretary Francis Tiu Laurel Jr. also graced the said occasion being the keynote speaker.

Briones explained that the arrival of a vaccine against the said disease may help to dispel fears among Filipino families.

He further said that the said disease has no real effect on human health.

Because of this, the lawmaker is confident that the high sales of pork in the market will return this holiday season.

Briones said that to date, the price of pork products in wet markets remains low because the farm gate price is only P150 per kilo.

To show that pork remains safe to eat, Briones, Tiu-Laurel, former Senator Sotto, and representatives from the Department of Health, among other special guests, all together savored the famous lechon.

Related story: https://tribune.net.ph/2024/08/28/hog-industry-lost-billions-due-to-asf-farmers-group