Palace suspends public school, govt work in NCR

Malacañan Palace has suspended classes in public schools and government work in the National Capital Region (NCR) following the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Wednesday, 28 August.

Metro Manila has been experiencing heavy rainfall brought on by the Southwest Monsoon or Habagat since Tuesday evening.

“The recommended suspension will prevent any untoward incidents and will ensure the safety of the general public,” the NDRRMC said.

The suspension took effect at 7:00 AM.

Meanwhile, the NDRRMC said that the decision to suspend work in private companies, offices, and private schools are left to the discretion of their respective authorities.

Following this announcement, the Metro Manila Development Authority also suspended the implementation of the Expanded Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) or number coding scheme in NCR.

According to the weather advisory of state weather bureau PAGASA, Southwest Monsoon will bring heavy rains over Bataan and Occidental Mindoro and moderate to heavy rains over Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Palawan, Romblon, Guimaras, Antique, Aklan, and Negros Occidental.

“Flooding and and rain-induced landslides are likely especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.