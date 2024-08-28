PAL dangles Mabuhay Miles to Paralympians

The Philippine Airlines (PAL) is offering Mabuhay Miles as rewards to Filipinos who will emerge victorious in the Paris Paralympics that opened past midnight on Thursday (Manila time) in the French capital.

The country’s flag carrier said it will award 150,000 miles for gold, 100,000 miles for silver and 80,000 miles for bronze medalists to athletes who will bring pride and glory to the country in the Paralympic Games.

Prior to that, PAL already gave 50,000 miles to Paralympic competitors in archer Augustina Maximo Bantiloc, swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Angel Otom, wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan, javelin thrower Cendy Asusano, and taekwondo para-athlete Allain Ganapin during an exclusive send-off dinner in June.

The Mabuhay Miles is PAL’s frequent flier lifestyle program that rewards passengers with “miles” for every trip with the airline, which can be exchanged for flights and other perks.

Recently, PAL awarded 150,000 Mabuhay Miles every year for a lifetime to two-time Olympics gold medalist Carlos Yulo, and 80,000 Mabuhay Miles for three years to bronze medalists and boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, respectively.

“Philippine Airlines believes in supporting our Paralympians as they exemplify perseverance and hard work, representing the best of the Philippines to the world,” said Alvin Miranda, PAL’s vice president for Marketing.

“They are role models who inspire people of all abilities to pursue their goals and go further. By backing our Paralympians, we promote inclusivity and contribute to a sense of national pride, supporting not just our Olympic athletes but our Paralympians as well.”

Inclusivity continues to be a core value of PAL, and the flag carrier exemplifies a robust commitment to fostering an inclusive environment for the benefit of all its passengers by making air travel more accessible for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Special assistance courtesy check-in lanes, wheelchair assistance during departure and arrival, special seating accommodations, free checked-in baggage, and special meals are among the services provided by the airline for PWDs.