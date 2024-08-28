Okada Manila reopens a more expansive Medley Buffet

Medley Buffet at Okada Manila recently reopened on the upper ground floor of the Pearl Wing, serving a wider selection of dishes.
The restaurant has been beautifully transformed, now offering a larger space and more impressive culinary options. In addition to the spacious dining area, Medley now has four private dining rooms for groups of eight to 12, and two rooms that can each seat 18, or 36 when combined — ideal for family celebrations or intimate corporate gatherings. The new setup features warm lighting from large floral chandeliers and elegant accents that complement the restaurant’s green and brown color scheme.
The highlight of the newly reopened Medley is the Cheese Room, featuring a curated selection of artisanal cheeses from around the world, along with a variety of cold cuts, nuts, fruits and jams.
Dining at Medley is a culinary journey with a wide range of local and international cuisines, including classic dishes from Korea, Japan, China and India. Guests can enjoy diverse options from each cuisine, along with a seafood station where chefs cook selections to order, a pho and laksa section, meat carving stations and a dessert station featuring cakes, local delicacies, fruits and ice cream. The buffet includes free-flowing fruit juices, soda, beer, wine and post-meal coffee or tea. For an indulgent treat, unlimited lobsters are available on weekends during the bubbly lunch and dinner buffet.
For inquiries and reservations, please email RestaurantReservation@okadamanila.com or call 0917-8136523.