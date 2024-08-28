Okada Manila reopens a more expansive Medley Buffet

Medley Buffet at Okada Manila recently reopened on the upper ground floor of the Pearl Wing, serving a wider selection of dishes.

The restaurant has been beautifully transformed, now offering a larger space and more impressive culinary options. In addition to the spacious dining area, Medley now has four private dining rooms for groups of eight to 12, and two rooms that can each seat 18, or 36 when combined — ideal for family celebrations or intimate corporate gatherings. The new setup features warm lighting from large floral chandeliers and elegant accents that complement the restaurant’s green and brown color scheme.