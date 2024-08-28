Obiena abruptly ends outdoor season

Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena opted to miss the remainder of the Diamond Series this year to tend to his back injury.

In a social media post late Wednesday, the 28-year-old athlete said that he will be undergoing surgery for a fractured L5 vertebra, a bone in the lower part of the spine.

Obiena last competed in the Silesia leg of the Diamond League, where he finished in fifth place after clearing 5.82 meters.

“I am sorry to announce that I must call a premature close to my 2024 season. I intended to compete in three more competitions (ISTAF Berlin, Zurich Diamond League, and Diamond League Final) before flying back to Manila,” Obiena posted on social media.

“However, during the Silesia Diamond League this past weekend, the same back pain that has bothered me all season flared up. Due to the continual spasms, I couldn’t finish my last few attempts.”

“To avoid worsening the fracture, I shall prudently cancel my season, including the Philippines Pole Vault competition scheduled for September 20 (more information to follow on this). Hopefully, now that I’ve identified the source of my back problems this year, with the required 4-weeks off to heal, I’m hoping to return pain-free and ready for the 2025 indoor season!”

Obiena’s back injury cost him a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics after he lost via countback to Emmanouil Karalis of Greece despite both athletes posting 5.90m.