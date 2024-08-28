No agency has gov’t services monopoly, says VP

Amid the panel deliberation of the House Committee on Appropriations for the proposed P2.037-billion budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) under the 2025 National Expenditure Program, Vice President Sara Duterte stressed that no agency has the monopoly of government services.

In her statement, Duterte said that it is the duty of the government to afford countrymen with faithful public service.

“On the matter of OVP projects being similar to the mandate of other government offices, there is certainly no agency that has a monopoly of government services,” said Duterte in her opening remarks before members of the House panel.

The Vice President’s statement came amid calls from some lawmakers to realign some of the funds — supposedly allotted to OVP projects — to other line agencies with similar functions.

Duterte stressed that no office of the government should be so helpless as to deny assistance to a person in distress.

“It is then my lawful duty to give aid to any person who seeks help from the OVP. I must do justice to every man. And I intend to do so,” Duterte said.

“After all, the duty of the government is to afford our countrymen with faithful public service,” the Vice President added.