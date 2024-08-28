New kid on the ‘siomai’ block

What began as a family-favorite siomai recipe has quickly become a popular commercial food item.
“We are a family of culinary experimenters who whip up (our own) recipes. It was this pork siomai that my mom tried once that everyone, especially the grandchildren, requested for so often,” Jackie Maniquis said, a veteran marketing communication practitioner said.
“The siomai recipe was further developed into several variants by my son Pancho, who is a chef,” she added. “We were then encouraged by friends and loyal customers to sell our siomai commercially so more people can enjoy these. That was when Phat Phuc Siomai Shack came about.”
Phat Phuc Siomai Shack has entered a competitive siomai market with many established brands. The new company offers a range of tasty, high-quality and affordable siomai options. Consumers want and will choose delicious and reasonably priced siomai with a variety of choices.
Phat Phuc was derived from phat, a slang term meaning highly attractive or gratifying, and phuc, a Vietnamese word for luck, good fortune and happiness.
As initial offering Phat Phuc has Siomao, a giant siomai stuffed with red egg, Shitake mushroom, Chinese sausage and chestnut; pork siomai, chopped seasoned ground pork; Japanese siomai, ground pork with kani and wrapped in nori; Cheese Bomb, ground pork stuffed with cheese; and premium siomai, ground pork with scallops and shrimps. Then, there is the trend-setting Siomao, a giant siomai stuffed with red egg, Chinese sausage, shiitake mushroom and chestnuts. These are available per dozen and in various platter sizes, while Siomao is per piece.
Phat Phuc also offers Chao Fan, rice with mixed vegetables and special sauce, and Chao Mei, stir-fried noodles with mixed vegetables and special sauce.
Business opportunities
Many people want to start a business but can’t afford high franchise fees. Phat Phuc Siomai Shack offers a chance to become a small entrepreneur without franchise or renewal fees. It also provides supplemental income opportunities, helping employees manage extra expenses like transportation, bills and groceries.
The Phat Phuc Negosyante Starter Kit provides everything needed to start a siomai business for only P65,000. The kit includes the Phat Phuc brand, a cart, steamer, gas stove, table, LPG regulator, small electric steamer, tongs, sauce bottles, cooler, apron, uniforms and initial siomai stocks. You can set up indoors or outdoors, ideal for bazaars.
Kabahayan, Kabuhayan can help employees unlock their business potential even with a stable job. For just P18,999, they can sell siomai to neighbors, community members and co-workers. The kit includes the Phat Phuc brand, a two-layered steamer, gas stove, LPG regulator, tongs, sauce bottles, cooler, apron, uniforms and initial siomai stocks.
Phat Phuc Reseller’s Kit gives access to a 15-percent discount for a minimum of 10 dozens of assorted siomai products.
Phat Phuc Siomai Shack is a new addition to the food scene. Try their siomai flavors at Kalayaan Gastro Park every weekend starting 30 August.