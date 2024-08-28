New kid on the ‘siomai’ block

Phat Phuc Siomai Shack has entered a competitive siomai market with many established brands. The new company offers a range of tasty, high-quality and affordable siomai options. Consumers want and will choose delicious and reasonably priced siomai with a variety of choices.

Phat Phuc was derived from phat, a slang term meaning highly attractive or gratifying, and phuc, a Vietnamese word for luck, good fortune and happiness.

As initial offering Phat Phuc has Siomao, a giant siomai stuffed with red egg, Shitake mushroom, Chinese sausage and chestnut; pork siomai, chopped seasoned ground pork; Japanese siomai, ground pork with kani and wrapped in nori; Cheese Bomb, ground pork stuffed with cheese; and premium siomai, ground pork with scallops and shrimps. Then, there is the trend-setting Siomao, a giant siomai stuffed with red egg, Chinese sausage, shiitake mushroom and chestnuts. These are available per dozen and in various platter sizes, while Siomao is per piece.

Phat Phuc also offers Chao Fan, rice with mixed vegetables and special sauce, and Chao Mei, stir-fried noodles with mixed vegetables and special sauce.