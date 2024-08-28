Marcos says Phl, Cambodia ties remain intact

President Ferdinand R. Marcos on Wednesday assured the Philippines’ relations with Cambodia remain intact.

Marcos made the pronouncement after he welcomed Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Sok Chenda Sophea in Malacañang on Tuesday night.

The President stressed the importance of continuing dialogues and cooperation with Cambodia and other member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“I hope we can continue this. We will foster this relationship and continue to improve the relationship that we have had for many, many years,” Marcos told the Cambodian delegation.

Marcos noted the Philippines’ continuing partnerships and cooperation with its like-minded allies.

Sok Chenda Sophea will co-chair the 4th Meeting of the Cambodia-Philippines Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation in the Philippines as per the invitation of Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

The two-day bilateral meeting aims to assess the progress in implementing the agreements reached by the two countries during the 3rd Meeting of the Cambodia-Philippines JCBC in December 2021.

This is the first official bilateral visit of Sok Chenda Sophea to an ASEAN country as the head of a delegation and as Cambodian Foreign Minister since 2017.

The Philippines and Cambodia maintained cordial ties since the resumption of diplomatic relations in 1995.