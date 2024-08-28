Manila pet clinic opening soon

The local government of Manila announced on Wednesday that the city’s very first pet clinic with free veterinary aide will be opening soon.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna disclosed that the animal care center will be located in Vitas, Tondo, Manila, saying that the move was in response to reports that a huge number of pet owners availing veterinary services in all her “Kalinga sa Maynila” programs.

As of present, around 530 out of 896 barangays have benefited from the said program, bringing all Manila LGU services to the communities.

Lacuna said the animal care center is a sort of vet clinic that will provide free medicine, such as vaccinations, trimming, and deworming for loved pets.

Earlier, Lacuna had announced the establishment of a Manila pet cemetery, which will be put up in the Manila South Cemetery.

Lacuna also mentioned that there are many donors who had been offering wild animals as donations to the Manila Zoo. When asked about critics who sought for the phasing out of the Manila Zoo, she politely declined, saying that the iconic zoo is a symbol of the city.

“All the large and famous cities in the world have retained their zoos. Children need to see actual animals, not just in books or videos,” Lacuna said.