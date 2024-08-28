Maki’s concert sells out in 4 hours, adds second date

OPM singer Maki’s upcoming concert will now have a second day added, according to Tarsier Records on Monday.

In a post on X, the record company said that tickets sold out in four hours. Ticket sales started on the afternoon of 24 August.

“Kung paru-paro sa tiyan ang basehan ng pagmamahal, nakalutang na kami dahil in 4 hours, SOLD OUT NA TAYO! Day 2 cutie (If butterflies in the stomach were the measure of love, we’re already floating because in just 4 hours, WE’RE SOLD OUT! Day 2 cutie)?” Tarsier Records wrote.

The highly anticipated tickets for day two will be available starting 27 August.

Prior to his first solo concert, Maki’s singles “Saan” and “Dilaw” have been making waves, gaining recognition as TikTok users featured them in various content.

“Dilaw” also ranked as one of the Top Global Songs on Spotify in June.

The OPM singer’s self-titled concert will be held on 29 and 30 November at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.