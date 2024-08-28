Laufey, Anne-Marie and local acts to serenade Phl concert stages

Highly anticipated local and international talents are set to deliver world-class performances to Filipino audiences in a packed September concert lineup.
Headlining the September performers are Icelandic musician Laufey, known for her jazz and tranquil performances, and British pop singer-songwriter Anne-Marie.
With the continuous emergence of different music styles, these artists are sure to appeal to Filipino listeners.
Eaj — When The Rain Stopped Following Me, 1 September
Kicking off the September concert scene, Argentinian-American singer-songwriter Eaj, formerly known as Jae Park, will serenade his fans this Sunday, 1 September, at the SM North EDSA Skydome.
Just a week ago, Eaj released “burn,” featuring American singer Salem Ilese.
The Korean artist is known for the songs “VISIONS” and “pacman,” which have nearly 23 million and nine million streams, respectively.
Laufey — Bewitched the Goddess Tour, 2 September
Laufey is set to serenade the Filipino audience with her charismatic and mellow performance, sure to take listeners on a nostalgic journey.
This marks Laufey’s second performance in the Philippines as she will perform at the SM Mall of Asia Arena as part of her Bewitched: The Goddess Edition tour.
Among her famed songs are “From The Start” and “Let You Break My Heart Again,” which she performed with the British Philharmonia Orchestra.
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, 11 September (Davao) and 12 September (Manila)
Hard rock songs never go out of style.
Get ready for head-banging rock as The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus prepares to set the Davao and Manila stages ablaze with their intense and electric performances.
With ticket prices starting at P1,500, the performances from the “Face Down” hitmakers should not be missed.
Ely Buendia, 14 September
Ely Buendia will take his audience on a gentle, nostalgic journey with his timeless songs.
Set to perform at Newport World Resorts on the 14 September, Buendia, who was once the main vocalist of the iconic band Eraserheads, will surely include some of their hits in his set.
In addition to his solo performance, Eraserheads will also headline the opening ceremonies of the upcoming UAAP Season 87 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
David Archuleta, 14 September
The American pop singer has built a strong connection with his Filipino fans and is set to grace the Manila stage once again.
Performing on 14 September at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, Archuleta will definitely bring “love” into the air with his remarkable songs like “Crush.”
Tickets for the pop singer start at P1,950 and can be purchased online.
FTISLAND — PULSE, 14 September
Another unique taste from Korean acts.
The Korean rock trio FTISLAND is set to perform some of their intense rock hits at the SM North EDSA Sky Dome.
Known for their songs “Severely” and “Love Sick,” the band’s Filipino fans can watch them perform live by purchasing tickets online via SM Tickets.
Red Velvet — HAPPINESS: My Dear Reveluv, 14 September
Filipino ReVeluvs can catch their idols once again as Red Velvet is set to hold their fan concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.
The concert will be part of their 2024 fan tour, which includes stops in Seoul, Bangkok, Jakarta and Macau. Last June, Red Velvet released their latest album, Cosmic. As of now, the song “Cosmic” has at least 29 million streams on Spotify.
The Volunteers — ASIA TOUR 2024, 22 September
Another Korean rock band is set to bring their heartfelt performance to the Manila concert scene.
Led by their singer, Yerin Baek, The Volunteers will perform at the SM North EDSA Skydome.
Martin Nievera — The King 42ever, 27 September
Martin Nievera is gearing up for a concert to mark his 42nd year in the showbiz and entertainment industry.
Embarking on another milestone, the concert will also be directed by Paolo Valenciano and have Louie Ocampo as the musical director.
The Maine — The Sweet Sixteen Tour, 27 and 28 September
The Maine, an American rock band known for their alternative rock approach, will perform at the SM North EDSA Skydome.
The Manila leg of their concert is part of the group’s 16th anniversary celebration.
After the band’s performance on 28 September, there will be an after-party starting at 10 p.m.
A two-day pass, which includes access to the after-party, can be purchased for P8,800.
Anne-Marie, 28 September
Known for the song “2002,” Anne-Marie is set to perform in the Philippines once again on the 28 September.
In 2022, the British singer-songwriter performed at the Smart Araneta Coliseum as part of her “Therapy” tour.
Anne-Marie is also known for other songs, such as “Rewrite The Stars,” recorded with James Arthur, and “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” done with David Guetta.