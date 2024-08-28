Laufey, Anne-Marie and local acts to serenade Phl concert stages

Highly anticipated local and international talents are set to deliver world-class performances to Filipino audiences in a packed September concert lineup.

Headlining the September performers are Icelandic musician Laufey, known for her jazz and tranquil performances, and British pop singer-songwriter Anne-Marie.

With the continuous emergence of different music styles, these artists are sure to appeal to Filipino listeners.

Eaj — When The Rain Stopped Following Me, 1 September

Kicking off the September concert scene, Argentinian-American singer-songwriter Eaj, formerly known as Jae Park, will serenade his fans this Sunday, 1 September, at the SM North EDSA Skydome.

Just a week ago, Eaj released “burn,” featuring American singer Salem Ilese.

The Korean artist is known for the songs “VISIONS” and “pacman,” which have nearly 23 million and nine million streams, respectively.

Laufey — Bewitched the Goddess Tour, 2 September

Laufey is set to serenade the Filipino audience with her charismatic and mellow performance, sure to take listeners on a nostalgic journey.

This marks Laufey’s second performance in the Philippines as she will perform at the SM Mall of Asia Arena as part of her Bewitched: The Goddess Edition tour.

Among her famed songs are “From The Start” and “Let You Break My Heart Again,” which she performed with the British Philharmonia Orchestra.

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, 11 September (Davao) and 12 September (Manila)

Hard rock songs never go out of style.

Get ready for head-banging rock as The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus prepares to set the Davao and Manila stages ablaze with their intense and electric performances.

With ticket prices starting at P1,500, the performances from the “Face Down” hitmakers should not be missed.