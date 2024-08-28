Juan Karlos, Adie and Zack Tabudlo spice up new meal promo

KFC’s Choose and Match Promo gets a fresh boost as local music icons Juan Karlos, Adie and Zack Tabudlo join the campaign. These rising stars, celebrated for their dynamic energy and appeal to today’s youth, bring their unique flavors and personalities to the KFC brand.

With this promo, you can enjoy your favorite KFC meals with a side starting at P80. Mix and match tasty combos ideal for lunch, dinner or even a snack while recording at the studio.

Juan’s go-to combo meal to hit the right notes is the KFC Flavorshots paired with KFC’s famous mashed potatoes. “I feel really blessed and honored to be part of KFC. It’s a brand and company that I believe in and I personally love,” he shares.

Adie picks the KFC Spaghetti and a refreshing Iced Tea. Known for his smooth style and music, he keeps his order simple and easy to love.

And much like Zack’s chill tunes, he goes for a classic: the KFC Original Recipe Snacker with savory KFC Mushroom Soup.

Diners can create up to 44 different combos. Start by choosing a main: the KFC Creamy Iced Coffee (availability may vary per store), KFC Regular Fries, KFC Chicken Burger, KFC Nuggets, KFC Spaghetti, KFC Famous Bowl, KFC Flavor Shots, KFC Original Recipe Snacker and KFC Regular Shots.

Then, complete the combo by matching it with a flavorful side: KFC Mushroom Soup, KFC Brownie, Iced Tea or KFC Mashed Potato.

Try it today for dine-in, take-out or drive-thru, and discover your new favorite KFC meal. Order at kfc.com.ph, call 88-87-8888 or download the KFC app from Google Play or the App Store.