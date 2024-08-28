Jannik nixes public debate

NEW YORK (AFP) — World No. 1 Jannik Sinner insists that fans have been “positive” in their response to his doping test controversy but he will tackle his locker room critics face-to-face rather than engage in a public slanging match.

Sinner marked his return to the courts for the first time since it was revealed he had failed two drugs tests, coming back from a set and break down to defeat Mackenzie McDonald at the US Open.

Italian Sinner battled to a 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 win over his 140th-ranked opponent on Arthur Ashe Stadium, racing away with 18 of the last 22 games.

The 23-year-old was returning to action just a week after news broke he had failed two dope tests in March.

However, he escaped a lengthy ban from the sport when officials decided he wasn’t at fault for the presence of banned anabolic agent clostebol.

Sinner argued that the drug entered his system when his physiotherapist used a spray containing it to treat a cut, then provided massage and sports therapy to the player.

Australian Open champion Sinner has since fired physio Giacomo Naldi and trainer Umberto Ferrara — who supplied Naldi with the spray — citing a loss of confidence in them.

“The response from fans, I feel it has been great, also throughout when the news came out, in the practice sessions, there was a lot of support,” Sinner said.

“It’s still a little bit not easy. You have to go through it day by day.”

However, some players have aired their unease at the decision by the International Tennis Integrity Agency to clear Sinner of wrongdoing.

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios said in a post on X that the lack of a suspension was “ridiculous.”

Canadian player Denis Shapovalov said the decision proved that there are “different rules for different players” suggesting that Sinner was saved by his ranking and status as a Grand Slam winner.

“I cannot really control what they think and what they talk. I cannot control the players’ reaction,” Sinner said.

“But if I have something to say to someone, I go there privately, because I’m this kind of person.”