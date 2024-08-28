Inside KoJC’s secret chambers

Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel uncovered an extensive network of rooms, including bedrooms and common areas, during a warrant-serving operation at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) compound in Davao City.

The multi-level basement underneath a mansion in the compound is suspected by a confidential source within the police force to be where women were supposedly held against their will and were subjected to abuse and exploitation by KoJC leader Apollo Quiboloy.

The police had hoped to apprehend Quiboloy and some associates on charges of child abuse, human trafficking, and sexual exploitation.

An exclusive DAILY TRIBUNE video showed one of the rooms inspected by the PNP that was reportedly linked to “Amanda,” a key whistleblower whose testimony was instrumental in exposing alleged abuses within the KoJC.

The underground facility reportedly spans three levels. The first two levels were believed to house women deemed most attractive, kept near Quiboloy as “offerings,” while the third level was purportedly used to confine other women.

Amanda, a former “full-time miracle worker” for KoJC, had testified at the Senate that she was coerced into a sexual relationship with Quiboloy at a young age under the guise of a “special privilege” reserved for a select few.