Inside KoJC’s secret chambers

Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel uncovered an extensive network of rooms, including bedrooms and common areas, during a warrant-serving operation at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) compound in Davao City.
The multi-level basement underneath a mansion in the compound is suspected by a confidential source within the police force to be where women were supposedly held against their will and were subjected to abuse and exploitation by KoJC leader Apollo Quiboloy.
The police had hoped to apprehend Quiboloy and some associates on charges of child abuse, human trafficking, and sexual exploitation.
An exclusive DAILY TRIBUNE video showed one of the rooms inspected by the PNP that was reportedly linked to “Amanda,” a key whistleblower whose testimony was instrumental in exposing alleged abuses within the KoJC.
The underground facility reportedly spans three levels. The first two levels were believed to house women deemed most attractive, kept near Quiboloy as “offerings,” while the third level was purportedly used to confine other women.
Amanda, a former “full-time miracle worker” for KoJC, had testified at the Senate that she was coerced into a sexual relationship with Quiboloy at a young age under the guise of a “special privilege” reserved for a select few.
Mysterious compound
The KoJC compound has long been shrouded in mystery, with its expansive grounds and towering structures casting an imposing presence.
Spanning several hectares, the compound is a sprawling complex that includes a variety of structures, each serving distinct functions within the religious organization led by Quiboloy.
The compound features a large mansion, numerous smaller buildings, and extensive grounds that contribute to its impressive scale. The sophisticated underground network is believed to be a crucial part of the compound’s operations. Above ground, the compound features a variety of buildings and amenities.
The main mansion serves as the residence of Quiboloy and his closest associates. The mansion is equipped with luxurious accommodations and facilities, reflecting the wealth and influence of its occupants.
Other structures within the compound include administrative offices, meeting halls, and recreational areas. These buildings are used for both religious activities and the daily operations of the KoJC organization. The compound includes a large auditorium for worship services, often attended by thousands of followers.
Fortified enigma
The compound is heavily fortified, with extensive security measures in place. High walls, guard towers, and surveillance cameras are strategically positioned around its perimeter. The security infrastructure ensures tight control over access to the premises, adding to the compound’s enigmatic nature.
Reports from the recent raid highlighted the use of advanced security measures, including the deployment of drones and military-grade lasers to deter and obstruct the PNP’s efforts. This level of security underscores the compound’s isolated and self-contained nature.
The KoJC compound is not just a physical space but a hub of religious and community life. The compound hosts numerous events, including worship services, religious teachings, and community gatherings. Followers of Quiboloy, known as “miracle workers,” play a central role in these activities, contributing to the compound’s vibrant and active atmosphere.
Scandal unveiled
The recent raid has brought longstanding controversies and allegations to the forefront. Reports of abuse, exploitation, and human trafficking have emerged, leading to intense scrutiny of the compound’s operations. The PNP’s findings, including the discovery of the underground facilities, have intensified calls for further investigation into the activities within the compound. The raid has generated significant public interest and debate.
Supporters and critics
Supporters of Quiboloy have defended the compound, while critics and human rights advocates have called for greater transparency and accountability.
The situation remains fluid, with ongoing investigations and legal proceedings likely to continue to shape the narrative around the compound.
As new information emerges and the investigation progresses, the KoJC compound will undoubtedly remain a focal point of public attention, reflecting broader concerns about religious organizations and their influence.
(Here’s the link to the exclusive video)
https://www.facebook.com/tribunephl/videos/1685125098969794