Hans Sy’s legacy: Retail transformation

In the fast-paced world of retail, adaptation is not just a strategy but a foundation of success.

Hans Sy, the visionary behind SM Prime Holdings, has profound insights into consumer behavior and retail evolution reshaping the industry landscape.

Reflecting on the seismic shifts brought about by the pandemic, Sy underscores SM’s proactive approach to meeting evolving consumer demands.

“During the pandemic, digital shopping surged,” he recalled. “We realized early on that simply having physical stores wasn’t sufficient anymore.”

Anticipating the rise of online shopping as early as 2010, Sy initially encountered skepticism but swiftly pivoted SM’s strategy towards enriching the in-mall experience.

“We understood that online shopping couldn’t replicate the experiential aspects,” he noted.

“From diverse dining options to signature events like our fireworks competition, our malls became destinations, not just shopping centers.”

Tech integration

Central to SM’s strategy was the seamless integration of technology and innovation into the retail experience. “We embraced omni-channel platforms and invested in enhancing in-store experiences,” Sy explains.

“From AI-driven insights to streamlined payment systems, we aimed to make shopping easier and more enjoyable,” he added.

Beyond mere expansion, Sy envisions redefining what a retail space can offer.

“We aren’t just constructing malls; we’re cultivating community hubs,” he emphasizes.

“Each new SM City isn’t merely larger; it mirrors our commitment to providing spaces where people can connect, unwind, and savor,” he said.

Looking forward, Sy remains optimistic about the future of retail, influenced by his father Henry Sy Sr.’s teachings.

“My father stressed fairness and doing what’s right. During the pandemic, this meant supporting our business partners by waiving rents — a decision that fostered loyalty and sustainable growth,” he stressed.

In conjunction with this vision, the Philippine Retailers Association celebrated the 30th anniversary of its premier event — the National Retail Conference and Expo.

The highlight will be an insightful session featuring Hans Sy, Chairman of SM Prime Holdings, alongside his son Chico Sy, president of SM Engineering Design & Department Corp.

They will explore “The Legacy of Guidance: How My Father Shaped My Life” at the NRCE from 29 to 30 August 2024, at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

Hans Sy’s legacy is about resilience, foresight, and an unwavering commitment to innovation.

Under his leadership, SM Prime Holdings continues to set new benchmarks in retail excellence, ensuring that the SM experience evolves with the times — always ahead, always enriching.