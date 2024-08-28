‘Habagat’ suspends coding, classes

The implementation of the number coding scheme was suspended by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday following the suspension of classes and government work in the National Capital Region.

“The implementation of the Unified Vehicle Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) has been suspended today, 28 August, following Malacañang’s announcement that there will be no work in government offices and classes in all levels of public schools in Metro Manila due to the continuous rain caused by the southwest monsoon,” said the MMDA in a social media post.

The class and work suspension in NCR was recommended by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) as it “will prevent any untoward incidents and will ensure the safety of the general public.”

According to the agency, work and class suspension in private companies and schools will be upon the discretion of their respective heads and recommendation of the NDRRMC was approved by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In line with this, Malacañang announced the suspension of classes in public schools and work in government agencies within Metro Manila due to the effects of the southwest monsoon or “habagat.”

Government work and classes were suspended on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Presidential Communications Office which was also confirmed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

Meanwhile, the local government units of Caloocan, Las Piñas, Malabon, Mandaluyong, Manila, Marikina, Muntinlupa City, Navotas, Parañaque City, Pasay, Pasig, Pateros, Quezon City, San Juan, Taguig and Valenzuela City have also announced the class suspension in their respective social media accounts.