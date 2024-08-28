Guo's notary draws DOJ ire

The notary public who claimed he notarized the counter-affidavit of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo will be investigated by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to DOJ Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano, the department will address the matter, particularly concerning the notary's authority, as there is a possibility of misuse or abuse.

Clavano said the notarization process was incorrect, as the lawyer testified he was unsure if it was indeed Guo who made a personal appearance.

During Tuesday’s Senate hearing, various senators flagged Atty. Elmer Galicia for lapses in procedure when he notarized Guo’s counter-affidavit at his office in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

The document was notarized on 14 August, when Guo was already found to be out of the country. Lawmakers also noted that Galicia notarized the document even though Guo did not personally swear before him. She was also not asked to sign the notarial book.

Clavano said authorities are investigating the situation but cannot make assumptions at this stage.

He added that efforts are underway to understand the lawyer’s role better, as his claims appear misleading.

“We were under the impression that Alice Guo indeed appeared before him, and we accepted the motion to admit the counter-affidavit based on that,” said Clavano.

The counter-affidavit notarized by Galicia was for the human trafficking complaint filed against Guo and others before the Justice Department.

Clavano mentioned that due to Galicia’s pronouncements, the panel of prosecutors handling the complaint may likely deny Guo’s motion to reopen the investigation and admit her counter-affidavit.

He stressed that individuals are required to personally swear or take an oath before a competent lawyer or prosecutor.